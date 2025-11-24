Cynosure Group LLC Buys 5,419 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMPH

Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,212,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after buying an additional 371,856 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,632,000 after purchasing an additional 130,672 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,261,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,565,000 after acquiring an additional 160,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after buying an additional 18,161 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 238.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 868,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 611,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.29. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $191.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AMPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 16,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $441,826.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 75,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,816.19. This represents a 18.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,679 shares of company stock worth $468,062. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

