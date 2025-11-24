Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.9%

AVGO stock opened at $340.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.26. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

