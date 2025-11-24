Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 16,459 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,598,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $466,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Quarry LP grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 64.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GD stock opened at $340.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $360.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.10.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

