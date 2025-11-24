Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,670,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,237,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 901,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 512,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 512,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 377,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWO opened at $308.52 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $337.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

