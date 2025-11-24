Cynosure Group LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG

Cynosure Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,004,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 863,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,331,000 after purchasing an additional 56,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,751,000 after purchasing an additional 84,045 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.86.

NYSE:PAG opened at $160.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.05 and a 1-year high of $189.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.50.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.25). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

