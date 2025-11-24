Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Acquires $64,600.00 in Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,409.20. The trade was a 17.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Martin Tuchman purchased 1,056 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,056.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Martin Tuchman acquired 5,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Martin Tuchman acquired 52 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,716.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Martin Tuchman bought 493 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,269.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Martin Tuchman bought 3 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $97.80.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Martin Tuchman purchased 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Martin Tuchman purchased 10,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,000.00.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

Princeton Bancorp stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Princeton Bancorp Increases Dividend

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Princeton Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPRN. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Princeton Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Princeton Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Princeton Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 561,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Princeton Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

