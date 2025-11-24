Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) CEO Sells $253,513.00 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) CEO Carla Vernon sold 97,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $253,513.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,901,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,868.80. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HNST opened at $2.52 on Monday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $281.71 million, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 2.28.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Honest had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $92.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.43 million. Honest has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honest by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 6,928,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,495,000 after acquiring an additional 710,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honest by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 61,299 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honest by 98.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,073,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,080 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Honest by 5.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,999,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 171,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HNST. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Honest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honest from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Honest from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

