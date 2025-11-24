TopBuild Corp. $BLD Shares Acquired by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,024,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.96 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on TopBuild from $449.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.00.

TopBuild Stock Up 5.8%

BLD opened at $430.76 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $266.26 and a one year high of $461.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.12.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 10.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.