Insider Selling: Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN) CTO Sells $79,772.21 in Stock

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) CTO Denis Garagic sold 15,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $79,772.21. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 569,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,857.28. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Palladyne AI Stock Down 1.5%
NASDAQ:PDYN opened at $5.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.74.
Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 million. Palladyne AI had a negative net margin of 953.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.19%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on PDYN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palladyne AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Palladyne AI by 5,657.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palladyne AI during the first quarter valued at $673,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Palladyne AI by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.
About Palladyne AI
Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Palladyne AI
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Wall Street Loves Williams-Sonoma Right Now—Here’s Why the Stock Could Soar in 2026
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Meta Wins FTC Fight, Keeps Instagram Growth Machine Intact
Receive News & Ratings for Palladyne AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palladyne AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.