Insider Selling: Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN) CTO Sells $79,772.21 in Stock

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) CTO Denis Garagic sold 15,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $79,772.21. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 569,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,857.28. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Palladyne AI Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:PDYN opened at $5.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.74.

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 million. Palladyne AI had a negative net margin of 953.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Palladyne AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Palladyne AI in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Palladyne AI in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palladyne AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Palladyne AI by 5,657.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palladyne AI during the first quarter valued at $673,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Palladyne AI by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

Featured Articles

