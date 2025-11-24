Cynosure Group LLC Sells 73,647 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Cynosure Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,647 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 185.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 95.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.2% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 57,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $33.05 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

