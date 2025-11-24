Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 138,545 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,713,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $488,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RY. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 44.3% in the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,170.0% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 29.2% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Royal Bank Of Canada Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:RY opened at $149.86 on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12 month low of $106.10 and a 12 month high of $150.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $209.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.03%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.