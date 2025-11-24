BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Sells $110,858.73 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) Director Amy Duross sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $110,858.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,588.37. This trade represents a 14.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amy Duross also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Friday, November 21st, Amy Duross sold 1,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Amy Duross sold 477 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $11,686.50.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 9.6%

BLFS stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.06 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BioLife Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,789,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 762.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 698,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,948,000 after acquiring an additional 617,320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,551,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,106,000 after acquiring an additional 311,585 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2,399.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 248,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 238,533 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth about $4,905,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.