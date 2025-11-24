Cynosure Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Seaways Inc. $INSW

Cynosure Group LLC boosted its position in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 550.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 18.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in International Seaways by 193.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 25.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Pareto Securities downgraded International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on International Seaways from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,051.20. This trade represents a 28.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $53,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,507.72. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,699,875. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE INSW opened at $54.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. International Seaways Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of -0.02.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter. International Seaways had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Analysts predict that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

About International Seaways



International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

