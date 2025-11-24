Halliburton Company $HAL Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,287,989 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $617,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP increased its stake in Halliburton by 335.5% during the second quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 51,287 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton by 408.1% during the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 367,762 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 295,381 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $1,131,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zephirin Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 target price on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $4,443,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 452,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,425.98. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $25.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. Halliburton Company has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.