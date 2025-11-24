LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA Shares Purchased by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 224.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,523,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,351 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in LPL Financial by 61.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,442,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,745,000 after purchasing an additional 926,122 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 550.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 759,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,367,000 after purchasing an additional 642,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,798,000 after purchasing an additional 613,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 337.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 658,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after buying an additional 507,923 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA opened at $344.02 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.83 and a 12 month high of $403.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.63.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 5.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $490.00 to $462.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial upgraded LPL Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $411.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $564,645.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,729.10. The trade was a 8.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,336,675 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

