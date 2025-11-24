ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Shares Acquired by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ARM by 27.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,417,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,320,000 after buying an additional 309,698 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 195,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,692,000 after acquiring an additional 34,492 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ARM by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after acquiring an additional 36,028 shares in the last quarter. Telligent Fund LP lifted its stake in ARM by 28.0% during the second quarter. Telligent Fund LP now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ARM shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ARM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at $131.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.73. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $183.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.68, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 4.11.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ARM had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.03%. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Further Reading

