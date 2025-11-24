Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH Shares Sold by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $26.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $410.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Enphase Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. Mizuho cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Glj Research increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $19.80 to $23.49 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and thirteen have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $39.90.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.69 per share, for a total transaction of $153,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,635,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,197,546.08. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

