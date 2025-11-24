Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 885,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,212 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $649,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 171.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of McKesson by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $39,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares in the company, valued at $282,614.64. This represents a 50.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $887.69.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $866.13 on Monday. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $558.13 and a 1 year high of $869.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $788.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $734.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The company had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

