Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $566,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 84.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 48.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 1.5%

TDG stock opened at $1,348.27 on Monday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,183.60 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,302.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,399.47.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total value of $3,553,708.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,988,050.76. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total transaction of $6,384,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 83,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,524,394.62. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 33,629 shares of company stock valued at $44,369,174 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,576.29.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

