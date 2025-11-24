Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $509.95 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,081,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,264 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $509,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

