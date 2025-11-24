Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 52,153 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,357,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $581,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,190,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,951,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,711,000 after buying an additional 223,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,031,000 after buying an additional 641,601 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in DoorDash by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,269,000 after buying an additional 1,416,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DoorDash by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,309,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,829,000 after buying an additional 915,512 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $189.63 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.40 and a 12-month high of $285.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a PE ratio of 96.26 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research lowered DoorDash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DoorDash from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DASH

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total value of $7,299,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $8,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 914,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,476,418.20. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 457,826 shares of company stock worth $116,845,224 over the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.