CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Stock Position in Uranium Royalty Corp. $UROY

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 809,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901,584 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Uranium Royalty were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 4.6% in the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 2,441,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 107,216 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its stake in Uranium Royalty by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Royalty Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of UROY opened at $3.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $467.62 million, a PE ratio of -338.00 and a beta of 1.41. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. Uranium Royalty had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UROY has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Uranium Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Uranium Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Royalty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

