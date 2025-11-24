Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in TransUnion $TRU

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,046,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 456,596 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $92,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in TransUnion by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 77,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 15.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in TransUnion by 3.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Seaport Res Ptn raised TransUnion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of TransUnion and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $66,787.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,425.86. The trade was a 11.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $80,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 63,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,248.24. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $818,810 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $83.83 on Monday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.94.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.05%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.50%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

