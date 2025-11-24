CenterBook Partners LP Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,618 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Qfin were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qfin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Qfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Qfin by 472.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Qfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qfin by 250.2% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QFIN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qfin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Qfin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Qfin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.85.

Qfin stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $48.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $731.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. Qfin had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 35.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

