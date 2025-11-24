Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,734,965 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,284,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734,965 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $94,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $679,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $223,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 46,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $2,194,871.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 801,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,951,578.54. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 30,426 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,272,111.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,888.70. This represents a 33.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $39.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.66. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $52.08.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Stories

