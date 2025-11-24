American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,375,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,290 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $142,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,467,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,057,000 after purchasing an additional 197,998 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Electric Power by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,144,000 after buying an additional 4,323,569 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,130,000 after buying an additional 4,570,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,532,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,237,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,332,000 after acquiring an additional 386,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $120.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.36 and a 200 day moving average of $110.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $124.80.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.23%.The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.50 to $124.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 16,006 shares of company stock worth $1,851,422 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

