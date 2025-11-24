Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 431,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $163,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $404,288,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 188.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,139,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,427,129,000 after buying an additional 407,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,197,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,269,000 after buying an additional 401,418 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total transaction of $3,413,850.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,756.80. This trade represents a 27.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total transaction of $6,213,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,344,730.75. The trade was a 28.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa America cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $415.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.64.

Shares of PWR opened at $430.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.46. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $469.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

