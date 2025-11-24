Icon Plc $ICLR Stock Holdings Reduced by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Icon were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Icon by 67.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,184,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,946 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Legacy Group raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Legacy Group now owns 4,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 7,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Icon by 12.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICLR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Icon in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $220.00 target price on Icon in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Icon in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Icon from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $164.56 on Monday. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $125.10 and a 12 month high of $228.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.24 and a 200-day moving average of $161.61.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. Icon had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Icon’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

