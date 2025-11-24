Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of LYV opened at $130.45 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.88 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.