Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Position Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,309,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,067 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $145,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 104.8% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $59.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $65.55.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.09%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 302,645 shares in the company, valued at $18,319,101.85. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.21.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

