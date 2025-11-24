Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 312,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,043 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $120,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1,257.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC stock opened at $426.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $400.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.04. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $290.56 and a one year high of $448.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John J. Feeney sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.83, for a total transaction of $40,197.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,624.78. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $310,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,999 shares in the company, valued at $885,557. This trade represents a 25.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $503.00 price target on shares of RBC Bearings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $471.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.17.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

