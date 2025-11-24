Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SiTime Corporation $SITM

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,637 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $168,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in SiTime by 69.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth about $1,225,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,225,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $3,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 439,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,499,432. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Howe sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.00, for a total value of $1,626,581.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,070 shares in the company, valued at $18,843,330. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 44,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,213 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SITM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on SiTime from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $360.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiTime in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.14.

SiTime Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $267.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.62 and its 200 day moving average is $240.76. SiTime Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $386.00. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 2.36.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. SiTime had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $83.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

