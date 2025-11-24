Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IAU stock opened at $76.61 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $48.83 and a 12-month high of $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average is $67.53.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.