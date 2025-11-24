Cozad Asset Management Inc. Makes New $462,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after acquiring an additional 117,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 74.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,995,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,628,000 after buying an additional 5,474,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 41.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,676,000 after buying an additional 2,050,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,647,000 after buying an additional 734,939 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $207.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.78.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,026.60. This represents a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,013 shares of company stock valued at $61,045,903. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

