Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. $FIBK

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,495,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,289 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $158,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 63.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $31.42 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.83.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.71 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 79.32%.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Jonathan R. Scott sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $150,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 941,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,425,820.48. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 234,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,915.40. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIBK shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

