BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.3333.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.
NASDAQ BCRX opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 1.09.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
