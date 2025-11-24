Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 150,090 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,288,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,090 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $134,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 155,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 105,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $111.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.94 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.98.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $131.00 target price on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

