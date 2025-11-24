Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Shares Down 27% – Here’s What Happened

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 27% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100.55 and last traded at GBX 103. Approximately 203,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 165,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 199 price target on shares of Microlise Group in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 target price on shares of Microlise Group in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 204.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of £117.84 million, a P/E ratio of -148.80 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.14.

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX 2.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Microlise Group had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microlise Group plc will post 5.5260831 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Microlise Group

Microlise is a leading provider of transport management software to fleet operators helping them to improve efficiency, safety, and reduce emissions

These improvements are delivered through reduced fuel use, reduced mileage travelled, improved driver performance, fewer accidents, elimination of paperwork and delivery of an enhanced customer experience

Established in 1982, Microlise is an award-winning business with around 350 employees based at the Group’s headquarters in Nottingham, as part of a total staff of 500 globally with international offices in France, India and Australia

