Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) & Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Critical Contrast

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) and Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cadiz and Calavo Growers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadiz -217.49% -97.55% -24.76% Calavo Growers 2.28% 11.73% 7.86%

Risk and Volatility

Cadiz has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calavo Growers has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

79.8% of Cadiz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Calavo Growers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cadiz shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Calavo Growers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cadiz and Calavo Growers”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadiz $15.05 million 31.74 -$31.14 million ($0.49) -11.73 Calavo Growers $693.71 million 0.48 -$1.08 million $0.88 21.38

Calavo Growers has higher revenue and earnings than Cadiz. Cadiz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Calavo Growers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cadiz and Calavo Growers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadiz 1 1 1 0 2.00 Calavo Growers 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cadiz presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.91%. Calavo Growers has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.65%. Given Calavo Growers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Calavo Growers is more favorable than Cadiz.

Summary

Calavo Growers beats Cadiz on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources. It serves public water systems, government agencies, and other clients. Cadiz Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc. markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The Prepared segment is involved in the distribution of prepared avocado products, salsa, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, fresh prepared entrees salads, wraps, sandwiches, parfaits, and fresh snacking products, as well as ready-to-heat entrees, other hot bars and various deli items, meals kit components, and salad kits. It offers its products under the Calavo brands and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Taste of Paradise, The First Name in Avocados, The Family of Fresh, ProRipeVIP, RIPE NOW!, Renaissance Food Group, Garden Highway Fresh Cut, Garden Highway, and Garden Highway Chef Essentials trademarks. Calavo Growers, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

