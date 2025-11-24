Franklin Resources Inc. Has $127.35 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,852,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088,121 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $127,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Croban lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the second quarter. Croban now owns 31,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, October 31st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.9%

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $36.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.78%.Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.31%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

