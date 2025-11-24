S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Down 8.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) dropped 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.20 and last traded at GBX 16.24. Approximately 32,164,578 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,032% from the average daily volume of 2,841,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S4 Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 32.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFOR

S4 Capital Stock Down 6.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of £107.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.27.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at S4 Capital

In other news, insider Wesley ter Haar acquired 164,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £37,854.09. Corporate insiders own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

About S4 Capital

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.