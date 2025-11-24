Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,706,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,072,000 after acquiring an additional 958,633 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,051 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,786,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,084,000 after purchasing an additional 272,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 22,293,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,154,000 after purchasing an additional 149,649 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $59.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.18. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

