DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in W.R. Berkley by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 737,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in W.R. Berkley by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 70.8% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 17,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 3.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 100,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $78.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $78.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.89.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 13.01%.The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered W.R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $78.00 price target on W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

