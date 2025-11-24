DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stake in Synchrony Financial $SYF

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,420,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,358,000 after purchasing an additional 281,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,858,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,145,000 after buying an additional 706,212 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,700,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,900,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,022,000 after acquiring an additional 120,045 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 12,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $894,605.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 108,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,219.42. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 2,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $221,245.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,425.92. This represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 55,075 shares of company stock worth $4,036,892 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $74.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.