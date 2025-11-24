DNB Asset Management AS Buys 11,665 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in Brown & Brown by 188.6% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 298.5% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1,129.6% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.69.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $80.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.17 and a 1 year high of $125.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

