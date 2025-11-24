DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 73.6% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 25,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 94,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 756,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,526,000 after purchasing an additional 99,667 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 81,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 33.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 524,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after acquiring an additional 132,427 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 103,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $3,334,357.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 92,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,599.61. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 177,357 shares of company stock worth $5,714,857 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $38.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -81.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.62.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

