DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 290,003 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,003 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Grab were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grab by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Grab by 51.2% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Grab in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRAB shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.20 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho set a $7.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on Grab from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.37.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 122.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.44 million. Grab had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 1.91%. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.