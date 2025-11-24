Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 268,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,796,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,533,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,751 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 785,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,576,000 after buying an additional 54,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 451.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,316,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,277,000 after buying an additional 1,896,627 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VTR opened at $79.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.68 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 152.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.77.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $178,498.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,559.04. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 33,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $2,578,781.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,925,304.28. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 698,912 shares of company stock worth $51,454,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

