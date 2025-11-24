Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. $DAWN Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,766 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Lauren Merendino sold 3,726 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $33,198.66. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,708.19. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 15,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $141,615.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 177,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,540.15. This represents a 8.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 28,001 shares of company stock valued at $249,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $8.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $874.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -1.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.53% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. Day One Biopharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

