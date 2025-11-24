Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Diageo plc $DEO

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Diageo by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 76.5% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 84.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $92.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.93. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

